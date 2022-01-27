Leaked emails suggest Boris Johnson may have lied about evacuating animals before people from Afghanistan

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s credibility was once again thrown into doubt on Wednesday, after leaked emails appeared to contradict his claim of having no involvement in the evacuation of animals from a British charity in Afghanistan as the country fell to the Taliban and people were scrambling to find a way out.

The release of emails by a cross-party parliamentary committee on Foreign Affairs prompted claims that Britain’s embattled leader had lied, at a time when he is already facing accusations of misleading Parliament over Covid-19 possibly rule-busting parties at Downing Street, which are now the subject of a police investigation

Suggestions that vital resources were used to rescue animals instead of people at Johnson’s request have been circulating for months, after tweets on the issue from the UK Defense Secretary in August and then in written testimony from an ex-UK Foreign Office staffer, who detailed the UK’s “dysfunctional” and “chaotic” evacuation effort. In December, the Prime Minister dismissed the allegation as “complete nonsense.”

But emails published by Parliament on Wednesday , supplied by the whistleblower Raphael Marshall as evidence in an ongoing inquiry into the UK’s messy Afghanistan exit, paint a different picture.

One email, sent by a Foreign Office official on August 25 at 12:20 p.m. local time, states that “The PM” had just “authorized” the evacuation of staff and animals from Nowzad, a charity run by former British Royal Marines Cmdr. Pen Farthing, while lobbying a colleague to help with evacuations for another animal charity.

Read More