Latto Surpasses Doja Cat With “Big Energy” Creating Chart History

Latto is celebrating another milestone as her song “Big Energy” continues to rack up accolades.

On Tuesday, Chart Data revealed that the Atlanta rapper’s song “is now the longest charting solo female rap song in Hot 100 history.” “Big Energy” usurps the coveted history-making record from its former owner Doja Cat for her song “Need To Know.”

Latto’s song has more than 150 million streams since it was first released through Streamcut and RCA Records on September 24, 2021. The song, which is the lead single from Latto’s second studio album, 777, released in 2022, remains one of the most played records on radio stations across the United Stations and on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song on its release originally debuted at No. 88 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and within weeks became Latto’s highest-charting song on the chart since “Bitch from da Souf,” which peaked at number 95 in 2020.

A remix of the song featuring Mariah Carey has also been immensely successful. The original track peaked at No. 3 in its 23rd week on the chart and earned her her first Billboard Top 10 entry on her solo effort.

Since its release, the song topped No. 1 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs for two consecutive weeks, another career-changing record for Latto.

Latto is also the first rapper since 2019 (Lizzo) to be No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. On Instagram, she reacted to the news.

“OH OK,” she captioned a photo of the Chart Data announcement.

There was also a second slide of a video from a past Breakfast Club interview where she addressed critics about the song.

“You know what’s so crazy, ‘Big Energy’, it debuted on the bubbling under on Billboard and I was like ‘Ok Bet’, everybody was making fun of me- ‘oh yeah you thought this was gon go up it’s bubbling under’” the clip said.

Latto’s song is a sample of Tom Club’s 1981 single, “Genius Of Love,” which was previously sampled by Mariah Carey in “Fantasy.” The remix has also accomplished several milestones, including giving her her first No. 1 track on the United States iTunes chart.

She also reacted on Twitter to the news, “Feeling so blessed & grateful! Good morning to the Jackpots & Lambs.”