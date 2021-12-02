Latin America goes back two decades in terms of extreme poverty after the pandemic

Madrid, Spain GDP per capita levels in Latin America and the Caribbean will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 or 2024, according to a new report prepared by several international organizations, which warns that poverty and extreme poverty have reached levels not observed in the region in the last 12 and 20 years, respectively. The text prepared jointly by the OECD, ECLAC, the European Union, and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) warns that the crisis derived from the pandemic has caused damage to an “extremely vulnerable social fabric, resulting in a significant increase in poverty and inequality.” All this considers that the demand policies promoted by governments served to avoid loss of life and increases in poverty. Without these transfers, the Gini index – a measure of […]