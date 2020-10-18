Las Terrenas fights against Covid with little compliance to prevention measures

Las Terrenas, Samana, DR. If it weren’t for the date and the health crisis in the country, we might think that in Las Terrenas, Samaná, it is February 2020 or a date before this, when Covid-19 was only a disease that aggressively attacked China. That impression arises from how people live in the center of this tourist town in the northeast of the country and the areas near Las Ballenas beach. Many workers were seen without masks in the area’s businesses, especially those selling clothes and snacks. Only some motorcyclists and a few passers-by were seen wearing protective measures. Although the beach was not full of people and groups attending on Saturday did not crowd together, it was noticeable at a bar-restaurant on the beach that those who served […]