Koffee’s “Gifted” Hits UK Album Chart

Koffee’s new album makes its first chart debut on the UK Album Charts as she eyes Billboard.

Reggae songstress Koffee has the right marketing machine behind her phenomenal talent. That’s been proven by the decision to market her debut album Gifted in the United Kingdom which has helped the 10-track set, earn a ninth-place debut on the Official UK Albums chart on April 1.

That’s not even the impressive part of this feat as Koffee now becomes the first female artist from Jamaica to break into the top 10 of the chart. It’s yet another record that the Grammy winner can add to her growing list of accolades.

The album which was released March 25 via Promised Land Recordings/Columbia Records UK, has also helped Koffee to become only the second Jamaican female to chart on the UK albums tally.

The “Lock Down” singer spoke with the Observer about the achievement and how happy she was on hearing the news. The 22-year-old explained that the United Kingdom has been one of the most instrumental places in helping her foster her creativity as well helping her to secure international success.

She went on to say that the support she has received over the years has been exponential and that this was just another piece of evidence of that truth. Always humble, she added that she was very grateful for the support of her music and Jamaican culture on the whole.

“The highlight of promoting Gifted for me has got to be my meet and greet held in Shoreditch (an area in the east end of London). This was very fun and I’m thankful to all my supporters who showed up and made it a great afternoon,” she continued.

The only other Jamaican female artist to have ever charted on the Official UK Albums chart was Diana King. Even so, King’s album Tougher Than Love did not do as well as Gifted since it peaked at number 50 in August 1995.

In terms of Jamaican artists’ success on the chart, Bob Marley remains at the top of the pack as his still sought-after compilation of hits album, Legend, remains at the number 30 spot on the current UK Albums chart. It has a truly astounding record on the chart at 1,023 weeks and peaked at No. 1 in 1984.

Besides Legend, Marley also has 17 entries to date including seven top ten entries.

Other notable names who have penetrated the chart include Shaggy, with his collaborative effort 44/876 with Sting which peaked at number nine in 2018. He has seven entries on the chart to date, including his most sold album, Hot Shot in 2001. That album sold over 13 million albums worldwide and topped the charts in the US, UK, Germany and Australia all at the same time.

Sean Paul has also enjoyed success on the chart after his Dutty Rock album in early 2003 peaked at No. 2. He has four entries to date.

Koffee has enjoyed a lot of success in the British market since her career took flight and to date, she has entered the chart a few times. Not only that but her track “Toast” has been certified gold in the UK, while “Rapture”, “W” and “Repeat” have all been certified silver.

In 2019 she entered the chart with “Toast” which peaked at No. 70. Then “W” featuring Gunna peaked at No. 82, and “Repeat” her track with British rapper J Hus made it to No. 21.