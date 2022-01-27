Kerry hosts world’s largest carbon emitters in first forum since UN climate summit

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)John Kerry on Thursday is hosting his first major international climate meeting of the year with the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters.

The Major Economies Forum will focus on next steps following November’s UN climate summit in Glasgow , and chart a path forward for major countries to step up their climate ambitions and decrease emissions.

In addition to representatives from major economies — which produce the majority of global greenhouse gas emissions — other countries that have been most impacted by the climate crisis have been invited.

The event marks a chance for Kerry to get some face time with climate ministers, albeit virtual. Kerry’s typically busy travel schedule has been stymied by the rapid spread of the coronavirus, driven by the Omicron variant. Kerry’s last two in-person trips to Europe and Jordan took place in December.

Participants include ministers and other high-ranking officials representing more than two dozen countries and entities, including the United Nations, UK and the European Union. It is also expected to be attended by some of the world’s other top emitters , including Russia, China, Brazil and India.

