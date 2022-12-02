Kayja defying family norms Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

From the womb to the day she was born and her birth weight, baby Kayja Wilkinson is breaking the family traditions all around.

Kayja was the first Independence Day 2022 baby born at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on November 30.

Her mum Kaye Watts was laughing from the start of the interview with Loop to the end.

Asked how this experience differed from those with her three boys, she basically said, how did it not differ? “From conception, everything about my experience with her was just different.”

Kaye had morning sickness with Kayja and not her sons. All Kaye’s sons were born to time or just before, no one but Kayja went longer than their due date.

Kayja was originally due on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but she came three days later on November 30. Kayja’s birth weight of eight pounds, 13 ounces also separated her from her brothers once more.

“She was the biggest!” confessed Kaye as she looked at Kayja stirring in her cot.

Kayja is now the first girl in her family after her brothers. Her eldest brother is 16-year-old Ohkwan, then she has a 12-year-old brother Khaydon and eight-year-old Jhaykwan.

Talking about the shock of learning that her baby was a girl only when delivered on Wednesday, Kaye said she was very happy. She said, “I didn’t want to know the sex.” But she confessed in her heart she hoped for a girl.

The 35-year-old mum, who delivered all her bundles naturally, was asked if there is anything she can’t wait to do with her daughter, and she said not really, “I’m just happy she’s healthy and here.”

