Kanye West Sends A Truck Of Roses To Kim Kardashian On Valentine’s Day

Kanye West sends a truck full of red roses to his ex Kim Kardashian a day after going on a date with Pete Davidson in New York.

The hip hop mogul shared a photo of the truck arriving at Kim’s house on Valentine’s Day, with the words written on it, “My vision is Krystal Klear.”

It’s unclear if Kim Kardashian accepted the roses or if she was even at home at the time the vehicle pulled up. On Sunday night, while Kanye West was at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles with North West and Saint, Kim was in New York stepping out for a dinner date with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Let’s also not forget that Ye went on a wild rant on Instagram over the weekend, perhaps after he saw Pete’s Super Bowl ad that seemingly trolled him.

Pete Davidson is turning Kanye West’s threat into a bag as he appears in a Super Bowl ad for Hellmann’s mayonnaise on Monday, where he declares he’s “hittable.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, poked fun at his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband as he seemingly responded to Kanye’s recent threats to “beat” him up.

Davidson appears in the commercial as a person “Mayo” body slams. ‘Mayo’ is played by former NFL linebacker Jerod Mayo who is “tackling food waste” on behalf of Hellmann’s.

The commercial seeks to encourage people not to throw out leftover food but rather use Hellmann’s to create another dish. Among those body-slammed is a grandma and then Davidson.

The “King of Staten Island” comedian is seen in the commercial with his real-life mom, Amy Davidson, and says to Mayo, “Whoa, whoa, whoa! Mom’s already tackling food waste, Mayo,” before the athlete can tackle her.

As he walks away, Davidson is heard saying, “Oh, he’s a big guy!” right before he’s tackled to the ground.

“Sorry man had to,” the New England Patriots linebackers coach says to Davidson, who replied, “I get it. I’m very hittable”.

He then let out a grunt as he lay back on the ground. Many fans online felt the line was a dig at Kanye West, who last month released his new track “Eazy,” which made headlines after Ye name-dropped Kim’s new beau.

Davidson responds from the ground with a grunt. “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Kanye has been beefing with his wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

While he and Kim have had their back and forth online, Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship appear to be getting serious as they are spotted on dates in Staten Island, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, but the two are yet to finalize the divorce as Kim claims that Kanye has been avoiding attorneys and refusing to sign the documents.