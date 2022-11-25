Kanye West Claims Trump Insulted Kim Kardashian In His Presence At Mar-a-Lago

Kanye West says that former president Donald Trump disrespected his ex-wife Kim Kardashian after he approached him to run as Vice President in his 2024 campaign.

On Thanksgiving night, Kanye West revealed his second bid for the presidency with his Ye 2024 new campaign alongside right-wing personalities Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos.

In a video at his Yeezy headquarters, Kanye revealed that he recently met with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home, but it seems that the exchange did not turn out to be what Kanye wanted as the former president reportedly called Kim “disgusting” and began shouting at him, according to Timcast.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about is me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard,” Kanye begins.

The video recalls some of the discussions Kanye had with Trump, including asking him why he did not free the republicans for the January 6 insurrection that culminated with Trump’s presidency.

“It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. So Trump is really impressed by Nick Fuentes and Nick Fuentes is unlike many of the lawyers and some of the people that he was left with on his 2020 campaign, he’s actually a loyalist…when all the lawyers said ‘forget it Trump’s done’ there are loyalists running up in the White House right. And my question is why when you had the chance did you not free the January sixers? And I came to him as someone who loves Trump,” Kanye says.

Kanye rambles on, saying that Trump tried to intimidate him by giving him a “would be mob-esque kinda story ‘trying to sound mobby,” before commenting on Kim.

“He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alice Johnson out of jail and how he didn’t do it for Kim but he did it for me. But then he goes on to say that Kim is a disgusting human being and you can tell her that,” Ye said.

It seems that Trump is not willing to be Kanye’s running mate, but the rapper said he is not deterred.

“When Trump started basically screaming me at the table telling me I was gonna lose, I mean has that really worked for anyone in history telling Ye that I’m gonna lose? Hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye,” Kanye said.

Kanye West has constantly shared praise for Trump, but it seems that the former president and billionaire have fallen out of favor with the Yeezy founder.

Weeks ago, reports surfaced that Trump disassociated himself from Kanye following the anti-semitic remarks that led to him losing his billion-dollar deal with Adidas.

The ex-president reportedly said that West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, needed to seek help for his mental illness.

West’s latest bid for president is his second try at the pie. He previously ran in 2020 but failed to bring in enough votes to make his campaign sensible, as he only garnered 70,000 votes across 12 states.