Kanye West and Khloe Kardashian Air Out Each Other Over Kim Kardashian Attacks

Khloé Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West trashing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media. On Wednesday, the rapper appeared to use his issues with Kardashian to detract from the bashing he was getting over his controversial “White Lives Matter” t-shirts in Paris.

Kanye West, who is known for political controversy with his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, once again went too far with the WLM shirts that saw a large number of the black community criticizing him and some even vowing to boycott him since he’s shown that he doesn’t care about black people.

West has protested that he was being attacked because his political opinion differed from others and seemed to explain that his t-shirt was in response to the Black Lives Matter movement being corrupted. While it might be about getting publicity, many called Kanye’s shirts dangerous to the black community as the issues that caused the BLM movement to grow and rise are still present today.

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian called out Kanye West for the trauma he continues to impose on his ex-wife, their children, and his extended family.

“Ye, I love you,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she said.

Khloé also called out Kanye for using Chicago’s “birthday narrative … again” that claims that his daughter was “kidnapped” even though he later changed his words to say he wasn’t invited to the birthday party.

“Enough already,” Khloé wrote. “We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it.”

She is also the first Kardashian to speak on the record about what happened as she called out Ye, saying he knows “exactly where” his four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, are “at all times.”

As for Chicago’s birthday, she claims that Kanye wanted to keep his own birthday party for Chi, but at the last minute, he didn’t do anything and instead wanted to come to the party that Kim was keeping.

“YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

In the meantime, Khloé also pointed out that Kim was raising the children 80% of the time but that Kanye West is not prevented from seeing them.

His older child, North West, was recently spotted in Paris during the Yeezy Season 9 launch but ironically, Kanye did not put her in the White Lives Matter shirts.

“Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully,” Khloé said, adding, “I come from a place of love,” and offered for them to speak privately.

On Wednesday, Kanye responded to supermodel Gigi Hadid and others calling him out for bullying Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she said his designs were not art and were dangerous to the black community.

In a tirade, Kanye West fat-shamed the editor and blasted her photo and Instagram account for his followers to bully her over her commentary. He also did not like Gigi Hadid’s response calling him out for his treatment of the Vogue editor and instead called out Hadid for being silent about his problems with Kim Kardashian.

“SO WHY DID EVERYONE FEEL SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY SHIRT BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY THAT IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER,” West wrote.

“FOR ALL THE AUDIENCE SO OUTRAGED BY MY T SHIRT WHERE WAS [sic] YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS,” he continued. “I WENT PUBLIC IN HOPE OF PUBLIC SUPPORT AT THAT TIME.”

In the meantime, Kanye West did not let Khloé’s comments slide as he came back with a fiery post for the Good American co-founder, who he in the past said was a beneficiary of a black sperm donor- Tristan Thompson for her black children.

“You are lying and are liars yall basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there,” West wrote in caps in response to a comment by Khloe.

“So there yall also threw a party before Psalms birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party on line,” the rapper argued.

“Also I should see my children 100 % of the time but since there’s a separation it should have been 50% of the time ya’ll wouldn’t have played with Donda like that in Jesus name,” he said, mentioning his late mother, Donda West.

Kanye West seems to have a convenient love/hate relationship with the Kardashians as he often speaks highly of his ex-wife and her skills as a mom. He also dragged his ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner recently as he accused her of putting her daughters to do porn and related fears that his daughters might end up the same way if he didn’t do something, specifically get them to attend his school Donda Academy which Kim K opposes.

After his many rants, he later posted Jenner’s photo as his Instagram DP as a sign of “peace and respect” for her.