Kabaka Pyramid Wins 2023 Grammy For Best Reggae Album

Reggae Artist Kabaka Pyramid won his first Grammy Award on Sunday after his album The Kalling was named the Best Reggae Album award at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The winners for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Sunday afternoon, with Kabaka’sThe Kalling coming out ahead of a strong list of nominees making up an all-Jamaican list this year.

The other nominees in the category were Koffee for her album, Gifted, Sean Paul for Scorcha, Protoje for Third Time’s The Charm and Shaggy with ‘Com Fly Wid Mi’.

Kabaka Pyramid’s real name is Keron Salmon, and this is his first Grammy award.

The artist shared a brief reaction to the win as he dedicated the win to his mother, team and his late friend J-Mersa Marley.

“We’re just some kids from Kingston, Jamaica,” said Reggae artiste said.

Hours before the awards, the artist shared a message of appreciation for his team members.

“It was all a dream. Regardless of the ‘winner’ today I feel blessed knowing I have my bredda dem from 1st form at Campion wid me. 26 years of friendship from Bombsquad to Time Bomb Sound to Bebble Team to Bebble Rock Music,” he captioned a photo of himself along with his team members Abishai and Shomari.

“We neva took the easy road, we neva looked for favors or links, we jus figured dis ting out with intelligence and hard/smart work. Maybe many neva believed in us but we trusted the process and used our strengths and improved on our weaknesses. Whatever you see of me its because of us here first and foremost. Give thankhs fi life, teamwork mek di dream work,” he wrote.

Kabaka’s winning album is a 15-track project released on September 30 and is produced by Grammy winner for Best Reggae Album, Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.