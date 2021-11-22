Justin Bieber called on to cancel Saudi Arabia concert by slain journalist’s fiancee

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“That’s why I am writing to you with a plea: Cancel your Dec. 5 performance in Saudi Arabia,” Hatice Cengiz wrote Saturday. “This is a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics.”

Bieber is set to headline at Saudi Arabia’s Formula One Race in December, joined by artists such as ASAP Rocky, David Guetta and Jason Derulo in Jeddah’s inaugural Grand Prix.

Cengiz urged Bieber to remember he is performing on an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself.

“Nothing of significance happens in Saudi Arabia without his consent, and certainly not an event as important and flashy as this,” Cengiz wrote. “Your face is even featured on the event’s website with his — the executioner of my fiance, Jamal.”

