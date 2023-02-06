Justice Ministry aims for paperless court system Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Justice Ministry is seeking to move towards a paperless court system this year, says Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck.

Minister Chuck said this will form part of the Ministry’s efforts at continuing the improvement in technology.

“It is important that we have an integrated technology system that connects the Director of Public Prosecutions, the police, courts and other supporting services,” the minister added.

Increasing connectivity and Internet penetration within the justice system and across justice services and advancing the use of technology remain a priority for the Ministry.

“Rather than the bundle of papers that you see in court, everything can be dealt with electronically. That is something that, I think, under the Social Justice Programme, the United Nations Development Programme will be working with us on. We did visit Rwanda and see how they have a paperless system. No files in court, just laptops or computers, and that is where we want to go as quickly as possible,” the Minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, Chuck continues to encourage Jamaicans to reach out to the Justice Ministry for justice services.

His call comes in tandem with the sustained effort of the Government to ensure that every citizen has access.

“There should be no further cry about ‘we want justice’ because we now have and are advertising access for information and to justice services where any citizen can call 888 JUSTICE and get information. From that information they can use it to determine if they should go to the VSD (Victim Services Division), LAC (Legal Aid Council) or RJ (restorative justice),” he said.

