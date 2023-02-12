JUST IN: Bodies of young mom, daughter found in St Ann Loop Jamaica

JUST IN: Bodies of young mom, daughter found in St Ann Loop Jamaica
28 minutes ago

A screengrab from a video of the premises where a young mother and her daughter were found dead, possibly from a fire, in Cardiff Hall, Runaway Bay, St Ann on Sunday.

The bodies of a mother and her young daughter were found at a house in Cardiff Hall in Runaway Bay, St Ann on Sunday.

The woman is said to be in her 20s.

Head of the St Ann police, Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, confirmed the incident to Loop News, but said all the details are not yet available.

He said the two persons may have perished in a fire, but the police are processing the scene at this time to determine the exact circumstances behind the deaths.

More information is to follow on this developing story.

