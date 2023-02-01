Junior Calypso Monarch semifinals on February 4

Black Immigrant Daily News

THERE will be 30 semifinalists vying for a spot in the finals of the National Junior Calypso Monarch.

The semis will be held on February 4 at Kaiso House Calypso Tent, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) announced the names of the semifinalists in a press release on January 31.

Sharissa Camejo is the reigning Junior Calypso Monarch.

The release said the competition will start at 10 am and all semifinalists are expected to be present by 9.45 am, to draw for positions.

The results will be announced at the end of the competition and the draw for the order of appearance for the final will take place at the venue as well.

Here are the semifinalists:-

1) A’Janae King Fraser – St Francois Girls College

2) Ajani Douglas – Black Rock Government

3) Alaeja Gould Ferguson – St Francois Girls College

4) Amya London – San Fernando East Secondary

5) Atiya Lynch – Pentecostal Light and Life

6) Breshawn Springer – Queen’s Royal College

7) Clorysa Gill – Signal Hill Secondary

8) D’Ashe Saul – Parlatuvier Anglican Primary

9) Deja Moore – Scarborough Secondary

10) Emma Roberts – St Gabriel’s Girls RC

11) Janaya Clarke – San Fernando Girls AC

12) Jimecya Burnett – Cedros Secondary

13) Josiah Jordan – Morvant Laventille Secondary

14) Kai-Anthony Salazar – St Benedict’s College

15) Keoni Greaves – Trinity College

16) Kerston Millar – University of the West Indies

17) Khalea Alfred – Scarborough RC School

18) Koquice Davidson – Bishop’s High School

19) K’reta Jada Clarke – St Stephen’s College

20) Kurlise Bentham – University of Trinidad and Tobago

21) Marcus Mc Donald – Presentation College, San Fernando

22) Naomi Waldropt – Signal Hill Secondary

23) Nataki Thompson – Scarborough Secondary

24) Nickale Farmer – Black Rock Government

25) N’Janela Duncan Regis – Athens School of Education Ltd

26) Olu Holder – Scarborough Secondary

27) Shaquan Hudlin – Cunupia Government Primary

28) Tsaiann Burke – Holy Faith Convent, Couva

29) Xhaiden Darius – Point Fortin RC

30) Zachary Ransome – Montrose Government Primary

