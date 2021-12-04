Judge sends 5 of 14 Larva case defendants to prison

Santo Domingo, DR The Permanent Attention Court of San Cristobal judge ordered a year of preventive detention against 5 of the 14 accused in the Larva case, accused of alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. Judge Katherine Rubio ordered Jorge Luis Herasme Estrella, Ramon Eduardo Pina Reyes (Bombon and/or Guarda), Luis Jimenez (Bonsai and/or Luis Hookah), Angelo Spartaro Rodriguez (Soni and/or El Italiano) and Rusber Jose Suarez Diaz (Ojitos) to be sent to Najayo prison. She also ordered the release of Maria Mercedes Ramona Estrella, Sarai Esther Ramona Estrella, Elizabeth Spataro Rodriguez, Miguel Ramon Santos Compres (Ray), Yira Mariela Zimmermann, Luis Ney, Joivel Cubilete, Santa Spartaro and James Cubilete. The judge ordered the released group to pay various amounts of the economic guarantee, an impediment to leaving the country, and […]