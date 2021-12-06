Judge postpones arraignment of 4 generals

Santo Domingo.- Judge Ysis Muniz, of the Second Chamber of the Court of Appeal, was empowered this Monday to hear the challenge to which Judge Kenya Romero was subjected in the Coral 5G case. As established by the Criminal Procedure Code, Judge Muniz has three days to decide whether she keeps or removes Romero from the Coral 5G case, although Judicial Branch personnel assure that the ruling will be ready no later than Tuesday. Judge Kenya Romero was recused on Tuesday afternoon of last week so that she cannot hear the arraignment against those involved in the corruption case in which there are four active generals.