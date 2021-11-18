Jose Joaquin Puello proposes “house to house” vaccinations

Santo Domingo, DR Dr. Jose Joaquin Puello has addressed in detail the situation regarding the increase in Covid-19 infections in the last fifteen days and has considered, for the moment, “unviable” to return to confinement. But even so, the meritorious Dominican cardiologist recommended that the health authorities take extreme distancing measures and maintain the proper care protocol. “If we are not going to close the country, the restrictions must be complied with, without exception, especially the use of the mask and ask for the vaccination card,” he said. “The vaccine is a social responsibility of the individual,” says Puello, who took the opportunity to appeal for attention to citizens who resist vaccination. He also urged the unvaccinated population to go to the nearest center and get the corresponding dose. He […]