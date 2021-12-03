Jorge Marte: “It is almost a certainty that there will be a fourth dose”

The medical director of the Center for Diagnosis and Advanced Medicine and Medical Conferences and Telemedicine (CEDIMAT), Dr. Jorge Marte, explained that applying a fourth dose of mutation is necessary due to the uncertainty and risk of mutation vaccine against covid-19 or, perhaps, additional ones. “It’s almost certainly that you’re going to need not only a fourth dose but, perhaps, who knows the number of doses after the third. But what we still do not know is when it is time for the fourth dose, “said Dr. Marte with the television program “Hoy Mismo Matinal.” He explained that he is sure that the history and concern about the coronavirus will not disappear with just three injections of the covid vaccine. He mentioned the mutation capabilities of the virus and new variants, such as omicron, which are reasons to consider […]