With 20 days now to the Nov. 3rd general elections, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden turned his attention to a voting bloc that is usually taken for granted in the battleground state of Florida – Caribbean American voters.
Caribbean Busines - US Officials On Caribbean Visit
Tue Oct 13 , 2020
You May Like
Joe Biden Makes Pitch To Caribbean American Voters In Miramar
With 20 days now to the Nov. 3rd general elections, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden turned his attention to a voting bloc that is usually taken for granted in the battleground state of Florida – Caribbean American voters.
Caribbean Busines - US Officials On Caribbean Visit
Tue Oct 13 , 2020