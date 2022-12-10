JC win Champions Cup, beat KC 2-1 Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Jamaica College (JC) added the ISSA Champions Cup to their Manning Cup title by defeating Kingston College (KC) 2-1 at the National Stadium this evening.

It was JC’s second win in the all-island Champions Cup having won the first edition back in 2014.

It was a deserved victory for the ‘Dark Blues’ as they controlled the tempo and the dangerous Dujuan Richards throughout.

Buoyed by the Manning Cup triumph, JC turned in one of the better displays for the season and must be credited for making a talented KC look ordinary.

Maquan Aldridge gave JC the lead in the 44th minute beating goalkeeper Malique Williams at his near post.

Then Tarick Ximinez, who made his senior Jamaican debut against Canada in March 2022 as a 17-year-old, showed all his experience and class as he waltzed past the two KC defenders and slotted home from the advancing goalkeeper.

But with JC cruising to a routine victory, KC struck and set up a tense finish and of course, it had to be the man of the season – Richards.

Richards scored a 25m freekick in the 79th minute that gave KC a glimmer of hope. It was his 30th goal in what is a fantastic season for him.

Having won the Manning Cup and the Champions Cup, JC will now go in search of the triple when they meet daCosta Cup champions Clarendon College in the all-island Olivier Shield final on Wednesday at the Stadium East.

Winning coach Davion Ferguson said he was super proud of his team on copping their second title.

“These boys are amazing, they sacrificed a lot. We took them away from their comfort zones for months and they never complained. It’s the combination of hard work at the end of the day,” said Ferguson.

KC’s coach Raymond Watson had high praises for his team citing that most players will be back for next season.

“It was a very good game. Jamaica College first and foremost, congratulations to them. But I must say I am very proud of my team and the fight that they showed,” said Watson.

NewsAmericasNow.com