News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mon. Nov. 16, 2020: A Jamaican pastor facing charges of rape has been released on bail and is due back in court on December 7, 2020. Pastor Dave Jonas, 53, of the Apostle Philadelphia Ministry in the Corporate Area of Kingston, Jamaica, has been charged with rape and grievous sexual assault. […]

