Jada Kingdom Drops “Wicked Gyal Era” Freestyle Over Busta Rhymes Classic

Jada Kingdom says she’s in her musical “Wicked Gyal Era” as she delivers vocal excellence in a new freestyle that shows off her lyrical prowess and her vocal abilities over Busta Rhymes‘ 1997 classic, “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

Jada Kingdom has been transparent about her struggle with bipolar disorder, which she was diagnosed with a few years back, and she also recently revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in November. The artist shared that she was down and depressed at the loss, but amid her trials, she is showing resilience.

On Thursday, Jada shared a new free freestyle as she prepares for the launch of her debut album in 2023.

“Wicked Gyal era, Fem fatale / mi nuh know no betta/ A criminal/ them woulda lock me up if good p***y did illegal, Money up front/ no free features/ Everybody want a touch/ wish you good luck/ mi nuh easy fi f**k,” the artist sings.

“Big shot / a nuh likkle pi pi/ You don’t compare/ don’t try… When a man love cuss/ Mi treat that like sheet/ You don’t have a pussy / but ah act like b**ch/ Mi step leff that / move on that’s it,” she continued.

“Wicked gyal era,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Jada Kingdom is signed to Republic Records. Her catalogue includes a string of hits like “Banana,” “Heavy,” “Win,” “Pretty Gang,” and other songs. She has worked with the likes of Skillibeng and has received commendations from some of Dancehall and Reggae’s finest- Bounty Killer and Shaggy for her song “GPP,” released last year.

The dancehall star has been on a roll since the year started as she revealed that she was getting ready to drop her debut album while also appearing to be dealing with other personal issues like her recent break up from American hip hop rapper Nas EBK.

Days ago, the artist shared that she was left disappointed after dating men. “I would pay any amount of money to reset my life,” she had said in a tweet. “Dating men was a terrible phase, I hate myself intensely for that.”