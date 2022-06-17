Israeli police conclude probe into conduct at Shireen Abu Akleh funeral, amid reports no officers will be punished

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Police forces came under widespread criticism following the procession, in which television footage showed officers striking mourners with batons, nearly causing the pallbearers to drop the coffin, as well as forcibly taking down Palestinian flags including from the hearse, and arresting individuals carrying the flag.

At the time Israeli police said they were responding to objects and rocks being thrown at police, as mourners sought to carry Abu Akleh’s coffin by foot from a Jerusalem hospital to a church in the Old City. Police said they had secured prior agreement from the Abu Akleh family to transport the coffin by car – which is eventually what happened, though only after chaotic scenes.

Instead of releasing any details of the investigation, or any findings, police issued only a statement, in which Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai acknowledged Abu Akleh’s funeral had been a “complex event,” adding, “it is impossible to remain indifferent to the harsh images.”

Shabtai said police had examined the conduct of the forces on the ground, but he appeared to blame funeral participants for the way events unfolded: “We must thoroughly learn [the lessons from] the incident, so that in the future sensitive events such as these will not be disturbed by violent rioters, and will be respected.”

