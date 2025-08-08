World News
Israel plans to occupy Gaza City, displacing tens of thousands amid famine
08 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the military occupation of Gaza City.
- The Israeli military operation reportedly involves “all Palestinian civilians” being displaced from the northern city to camps in central Gaza.
