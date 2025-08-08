blinking-dotLive updates,

Palestinians carry the shrouded bodies of people killed in Israeli strikes, at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on July 23, 2025. The UN said on July 22 that Israeli forces had killed more than 1,000 Palestinians trying to get food aid since the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operations in late May -- effectively sidelining the existing UN-led system. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live