Israel kills 5 seeking aid near Rafah in latest distribution point violence
07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces have killed at least five Palestinians this morning who were waiting near an aid point in al-Akhawah, near Rafah in south Gaza.
- The latest killing of aid seekers comes despite the inconsistent opening of US- and Israel-backed aid points, which the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said yesterday would shut down again.
