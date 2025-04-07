World News
Israel kills 43 in Gaza, orders Palestinians in Deir el-Balah to flee
06 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israel issues displacement orders for five neighbourhoods of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises “a strong response” to a rocket attack from the area.
- Israeli forces kill 43 people in Gaza, two in southern Lebanon, as an Israeli settler shoots dead a Palestinian-American boy in the occupied West Bank.
