GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 6: Relatives and loved ones of Palestinians, who lost their lives in an Israeli attack on the ez-Zeytun neighborhood, mourn the deceased as the bodies are being taken to El Ehli Baptist Hospital for funeral in eastern Gaza City, Gaza on August 6, 2025. ( Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency )

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

  • Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip continued in the early hours of Thursday morning, with at least 13 people killed in attacks across the enclave since dawn, medical sources tell Al Jazeera.
  • At least 44 Palestinians were killed across the enclave on Wednesday, including 18 aid seekers. The number of people who have died from starvation and malnutrition rose to 193, with five new confirmed hunger-related deaths in the past 24 hours.