Israel kills 13 in attacks since dawn as five more starve to death in Gaza
07 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip continued in the early hours of Thursday morning, with at least 13 people killed in attacks across the enclave since dawn, medical sources tell Al Jazeera.
- At least 44 Palestinians were killed across the enclave on Wednesday, including 18 aid seekers. The number of people who have died from starvation and malnutrition rose to 193, with five new confirmed hunger-related deaths in the past 24 hours.