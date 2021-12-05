Irregularities found in Edeeste for more than RD$4.5 billion

Santo Domingo, DR In a new report published by the Chamber of Accounts (CC), this supervisory body detected a series of irregularities over RD $ 4,500 million within the Empresa Distribuidora de Energia del Este (Edeeste). The audit carried out by the CC focused on purchasing and contracting, undervaluations, and payments of invoices without support to various companies during the 2013-2020 period. Specifically, the report indicates processes involving the companies General Supply Corporation, SRL; Globus Electrical, SRL; United Suppliers Corporation, SRL; Wattmax Dominicana, SRL; Electrodacd, SRL; You contract Solution Services CSS, SRL; and, Marquez Sarraff Constructora, SRL. In this sense, the investigation carried out by the CC indicates awards with incorrect procedures for amounts amounting to RD $ 832,601,067 and RD $ 299,951,758, as well as purchases of goods and services without contracts between the […]