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By Stephen Quillen, Heba Habib and Danai Nesta Kupemba

Published On 13 Apr 202613 Apr 2026

  • The US military says it will block all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, starting at 10am ET (14:00 GMT) today.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says any military vessel that approaches the Strait of Hormuz will be considered in violation of the ceasefire and “will be dealt with severely”.