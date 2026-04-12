World News
Iran war live: US military to block Iranian port traffic in Hormuz Strait
12 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 13 Apr 202613 Apr 2026
- The US military says it will block all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports, starting at 10am ET (14:00 GMT) today.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says any military vessel that approaches the Strait of Hormuz will be considered in violation of the ceasefire and “will be dealt with severely”.
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