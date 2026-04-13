World News
Iran war live: Trump claims Tehran wants a deal amid US blockade of Hormuz
13 April 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Published On 14 Apr 202614 Apr 2026
- The US blockade of Iranian ports is in effect, but President Donald Trump says there is still plenty of room for Iran to make a deal.
- Iran accuses the US of committing piracy as thousands of Iranians rally in Tehran against the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
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