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By Stephen Quillen and Zaid Sabah

Published On 14 Apr 202614 Apr 2026

  • The US blockade of Iranian ports is in effect, but President Donald Trump says there is still plenty of room for Iran to make a deal.
  • Iran accuses the US of committing piracy as thousands of Iranians rally in Tehran against the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.