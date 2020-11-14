INTRANT intervenes with taxi drivers without an operating license in Punta Cana

The National Institute of Traffic and Land Transport (INTRANT), through the Directorate of Supervision and Control of Sanctions, on Friday carried out an operation of inspection and control of independent taxi drivers who operated without an operating license in the tourist area of Bávaro and Punta Cana, La Altagracia province. The objective of the operation is to respond to the recent conflictive events carried out by authorized tourist taxi operators against unauthorized independent platform taxi drivers. The independent taxi drivers intervened were operating without the proper operating license granted by INTRANT in the aforementioned tourist area. Regarding the taxi service resolution number 010-2018 of August 7, which regulates the taxi transport service in hotel facilities, specifies that hotels are responsible for unauthorized taxis that access their enclosures to remove passengers, […]