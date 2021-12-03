Integral Strategy for Citizen Security is launched in Santiago

SANTIAGO. – The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Pena, and the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesus Vasquez Martinez, left in operation the Comprehensive Strategy for Citizen Security “Mi Pais Seguro” in the city of Santiago, which will include in this first stage about ten sectors. As part of the actions, 450 police officers, 65 motorcycles, and 32 vans were incorporated for patrolling the streets, which will support exceptional cases of 7 tactical units and four jail trucks. When delivering the central speech of the act, Minister Jesus Vasquez revealed that among the sectors to intervene are: Cienfuegos, Pueblo Nuevo, Nibaje, La Joya, Los Jardines, Baracoa, La Otra Banda, Los Pepines, Ensanche Bermudez and the Historic Center and commercial area of Santiago. During the implementation of the Comprehensive Citizen Security Strategy in Santiago “We […]