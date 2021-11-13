Influenza pushes people to get a PCR test

The health authorities registered seven deaths yesterday, for a total of 4,165 deaths from the pandemic. The newly infected were 1,160 out of a total of 16,203 tests. Santo Domingo, DR In five days in the Dominican Republic, 35,102 coronavirus samples were processed, of which 4,293 new cases were detected, where a single day 16,203 samples were made, between PCR and antigens. From Monday to Friday’s report, 12 deaths were also reported. The increase in testing occurs just when hundreds of cases of influenza are reported in people of different ages, primarily children whose parents take to the emergencies of private and public centers, such as Robert Reid Cabral. The information is confirmed by the pulmonologist Evangelina Soler, who said that they are the specialists who send patients to undergo these […]