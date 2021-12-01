Industrial companies announce investments that exceed RD $ 79 billion in 2022

The President of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), Celso Juan Marranzini, announced this Wednesday that 64 industries in the sector will invest more than 79 billion pesos in 2022. In an act led by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, Marranzini said that it is estimated that the announced investment will generate more than 78,900 new productive jobs. “As a result of the levels of certainty achieved and the firm decision of our partners in favor of the reindustrialization of the country, we can today announce that, thanks to information collected in just 64 industries in the sector, it is projected that during the year 2022 they will make investments more than 79 billion Dominican pesos,” emphasized the AIRD executive. He explained that these investments would be spread […]