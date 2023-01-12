India interested in partaking in all areas of oil & gas in Guyana

Black Immigrant Daily News

India’s Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has called on the President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali who is currently in India on an official State Visit.

A statement noted that the two leaders had fruitful discussions on increasing cooperation across the entire oil & gas ecosystem. Both sides noted the synergies which exist between the two countries.

The two sides, the statement said, further took note of the recent developments in bilateral energy partnership which included the meeting of Puri with Vickram Bharrat, Minister for Natural Resources in Guyana on the sidelines of ADIPEC-2022 in Abu Dhabi in October 2022 and the visit of Indian Energy PSUs to Guyana in August 2022.

“The leaders agreed on direct Government to Government cooperation across the entire spectrum of the oil & gas sector including increased long term offtake, participation in exploration and production activities in Guyana, technical cooperation in the midstream and downstream sector and capacity building,” the statement said.

The leaders agreed to set up two technical teams to take forward these discussions. The contours of future cooperation would be finalized during a visit of Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo to India in February 2023.

Meanwhile, the leaders also witnessed the signing of a contract between Guyana Power and Gas Inc. (a wholly owned company of Govt. of Guyana) and Engineers India Limited (EIL) for providing Consultancy Services for Integrated NGL Plant and 300 MW combined cycle gas turbine Power Plant project in Guyana.

