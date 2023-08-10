Iggy Azalea Full Character Letter For Tory Lanez Reveals What She Told The Judge

Iggy Azalea is one of the many celebrities who wrote letters to the judge on behalf of Daystar Peterson, popularly known as Tory Lanez. The Australian blonde bombshell was rumored to be dating the Toronto native last year, although neither of them confirmed nor denied the reports.

Since news broke of her letter in support of Tory Lanez spread, Iggy Azalea has been getting some pushback from Megan Thee Stallion’s supporters who called her out for supporting a rapper who was convicted of shooting the Houston rapper.

Azalea has since responded to her critics, saying that her letter was merely a character reference from her experience around Tory and that she wrote it in February of this year. The full letter she wrote has since surfaced online thanks to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has covered the case extensively.

In her lengthy letter, Iggy Azalea spoke about her career successes as a rapper and the challenges she faced in the entertainment industry as a female artist, including “sexism” and “misogyny.” In her letter, she spoke about Tory Lanez’s character, saying she has never seen him lose his cool and has witnessed him defuse situations with kindness and humor.

“I hope that you’ll consider a sentence that allows for this to be transformational and not life destroying. Not only for Daystar – but for his family, son, and the countless others who depend on him and are committed to helping him reach his full potential,” Iggy said in her letter.

“He battled and overcame some incredible odds on his pathway to success. in many ways he’ still battling now. I think that’s one of the reasons he always fights hard to elevate others. One of my favorite examples of this is the story of how he came to hire his personal assisted Mario,” she added.

“You see, daystar has been helping mo from tho moment I met him. Our paths crossed in 2018 while working in the same recording studio. Although he was writing music for another artist. he took the initiative to come to my room in his break time and play song ideas he’d written for me too. This resonated with me because it’s highly unusual for someone who’s already very successful to want to help others,” she continues.

In her letter, Iggy Azalea says she will be the first to hire Tory Lanez if he should remain in the United States after concluding his prison sentence and revealed that she has already hired him as executive producer of her next album.

“If daystar is able to remain in the United States after he has served his time. I would employ him without hesitation as an executive producer on my next album. In fact – I already hired him (or the job prior to his conviction! I guarantee to you he has significant income and work awaiting him upon release if you would kindly consider a sentence that does not require deportation,” she said.

Iggy also defended her letter telling her critics that it’s not in support of him and that she was told by his lawyers that the letter is solely for the judge and not the public eye.

via Twitter Iggy Azalea

Tory is facing deportation after the conclusion of his prison term. His newly installed defense attorney Jose Baez also said they plan to appeal the case, although unlikely to be successful. Baez told TMZ that the rapper is leaning on his faith and is feeling down over his sentencing.