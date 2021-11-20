Hyundai and Kia are going big with upcoming electric vehicles

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Hyundai Seven concept has no steering wheel but a steering stick instead, which folds away for autonomous driving. Its back seats are arranged like a sectional sofa, bending in an L shape around the rear corner of the SUV.

The Kia EV9 is less fanciful. It has a rectangular steering wheel — concept vehicles rarely have round steering wheels — and seats that are arranged in rows like those in a real SUV.

Hyundai and Kia are closely related companies and often share engineering in their vehicles. Hyundai’s parent company, Hyundai Motor Group, owns a large share of Kia, and both have had major successes with big gasoline-powered crossover SUVs. Even before the global computer chip caused production delays for virtually all car makers, Kia had trouble keeping its popular Telluride SUV in stock because demand was so high. Hyundai’s Palisade three-row crossover, which shares much of its engineering with the Telluride, has also sold well.

And both want to continue that success even when transitioning to electric vehicles These are clearly concept vehicles rather than production models, but the automakers say they offer clues to real future products. The concepts are filled with features that are unlikely to make it into a production SUV, though. Both have have doors that open outward from the center, like barn doors, with no center pillar.

