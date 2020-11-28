Hurricane season 2020 breaks record with 30

The 2020 hurricane season, which ends this Monday, is the most active on record with 30 named tropical cyclones. In 2005 alone, the number had approached the figure when 28 tropical phenomena were formed. On that occasion and this year, we had to take names from the Greek alphabet because the list of 21 names to designate the cyclones was exhausted. In offering this information, the director of the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), Gloria Ceballos, attributed this intensity to the warming of the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, which have surpassed the average. She explained that before the season started, temperatures averaged over 28 degrees Celsius and in other years it was 26. She pointed out that the waters are still very warm. She noted that the waters are still […]