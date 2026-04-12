Danilo esperará informe del Gobierno sobre crisis de Medio Oriente Paliza tras aumento de los combustibles: La situación ha causado que el Gobierno realice ajustes Aumentan a 16 las provincias bajo alerta por lluvias Kany García explica cómo se acercó a Juan Luis Guerra: “Con las colaboraciones no soy tan joseadora” A 240,000 kilómetros de casa, Artemis II vuelve a la Tierra tras un viaje "surrealista y profundo" Corte revoca decisión que extingue acción penal del caso Micky López y ordena continuar juicio
World News

Hungarians vote as PM Orban faces toughest election challenge in years 

12 April 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Polls have opened in Hungary’s parliamentary elections with incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban facing his biggest electoral challenge after 16 years in power.

Voting in the election for the 199-seat parliament started at 6am local time (0400 GMT) and is due to close at 7 pm (0500 GMT).

list of 3 items

end of list

Opinion polls over the last two weeks have shown Orban’s Fidesz party trailing Peter Magyar’s upstart centre-right opposition Tisza party by 7-9 percentage points, with Tisza at around 38-41 percent.

Orban, a eurosceptic nationalist, has cast the election as a choice between “war and peace”. During campaigning, the government blanketed the country with signs warning that Tisza leader Magyar would drag Hungary into Russia’s war with Ukraine, something he strongly denies.

“I am looking forward to Sunday’s election with the best hope,” Orban told supporters in his birthplace Szekesfehervar.

“If we know ourselves well, if we know our country well and if we know our own people well, then I must say Hungarians will vote for safety on Sunday,” he added.

Many Hungarians have however grown increasingly weary of 62-year old Orban, after three years of economic stagnation and soaring living costs as well as reports of oligarchs close to the government amassing more wealth.

“I am very excited but also very scared,” Kriszta Tokes, a 24-year-old who sells postcards and trinkets in Budapest, told the Reuters news agency.

“I know that my future depends on this,” she said, adding that she plans to leave Hungary if Orban wins.

 

Support us

Related News

04 April 2026

Afghanistan earthquake kills eight members of same family 

10 April 2026

JD Vance expects ‘positive’ US-Iran war talks as he departs for Pakistan 

10 April 2026

Myanmar’s coup leader Min Aung Hlaing sworn in as president 

02 April 2026

Argentina expels Iranian diplomat amid rift over blacklisting IRGC 