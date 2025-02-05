How US politicians responded to Trump’s proposal for US to ‘own’ Gaza 

Washington, DC – Donald Trump’s proposal for the United States to “own” Gaza after Palestinians are forced out of the enclave – a push Palestinian rights advocates say would amount to ethnic cleansing – has drawn praise and rebuke in the US capital.

Among Trump’s Democratic rivals, the president’s remarks have spurred bewilderment and criticism, with some accusing him of threatening the stability of the entire Middle East.

Yet, as has been the case with many of Trump’s controversial positions over the years, his Republican allies have rushed to defend and laud him.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon, Trump said the US would “take over” a depopulated Gaza and have “long-term ownership” of the Palestinian territory.

Here, Al Jazeera looks at what some US politicians have said about the proposal.

Democrats

Richard Blumenthal

The Connecticut senator called the proposal “crazy”, stressing its implications for diplomatic ties between Israel and Arab states.

“In consequences for all sides, it’s deeply destructive – indeed, just to suggest it – threatening progress toward peace & stability, sustaining & expanding the Abraham Accords, & returning hostages,” he wrote in a social media post.

Mike Quigley

The congressman from Indiana said he was “appalled” by Trump’s proposal, saying that the president is driven by the possibility of “real estate development” in Gaza.

“Make no mistake: This is a call for ethnic cleansing. Neither Trump nor Netanyahu have the best interests of Israelis and Palestinians in mind, which is an end to the war in Gaza,” Quigley wrote on social media.

Eric Swalwell

The California congressman expressed befuddlement at Trump’s comments, noting that the US president – who had campaigned on a pledge to end all wars – has said in recent weeks that he wants to acquire the Panama Canal, Greenland and Canada.

“Wait what? The U.S. is going to occupy Gaza? We were promised no more endless wars. By my count we are occupying Greenland, Canada, Panama Canal, and now…Gaza?” Swalwell said on X.

Judy Chu

The congresswoman from California slammed the proposal while also hitting out at the growing influence of billionaires such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the Trump administration.

“What the people of Gaza, Greenland, Panama, Canada, and whatever other area of the world Trump learns about next DON’T need: American troops to invade their homes,” she wrote.

“What the people of America DO need: unelected billionaires to stop stealing our personal info and tax dollars.”

Chris Murphy

The Connecticut senator dismissed Trump’s proposal, suggesting it may be a distraction.

“I have news for you – we aren’t taking over Gaza,” he said in a social media post.

“But the media and the chattering class will focus on it for a few days and Trump will have succeeded in distracting everyone from the real story – the billionaires seizing [the] government to steal from regular people.”

Rashida Tlaib

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in the US Congress, urged fellow lawmakers who say they support the two-state solution to speak up against Trump.

“Palestinians aren’t going anywhere,” the congresswoman, who represents a Michigan district, wrote in a social media post. “This president can only spew this fanatical bull***t because of bipartisan support in Congress for funding genocide and ethnic cleansing.”

Republicans

Marco Rubio

The US secretary of state framed Trump’s plan as a push for peace in the region, despite the destabilising effects and outrage it would fuel in countries across the Middle East.

“The United States stands ready to lead and Make Gaza Beautiful Again. Our pursuit is one of lasting peace in the region for all people,” the top US diplomat wrote on X.

Rick Scott

The Florida senator falsely claimed that Hamas burned babies alive as he praised Trump’s proposal. That claim, related to the Palestinian group’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, has been widely debunked.

“Thank God we finally have a president who is committed to standing with Israel and working with Netanyahu on how to support their efforts to get terrorists out of Gaza and bring every hostage home,” Scott said.

Brandon Gill

The Texas legislator portrayed Trump’s push as an effort towards peace.

“President Trump is bringing peace to the Middle East, just as he promised,” he wrote on social media.

“PROMISES KEPT”.

Darrell Issa

The California congressman, who is of Lebanese descent, lauded Trump’s “vision” for the region.

“President Trump has the right vision for the future of the Middle East,” he said. “He is again showing the way as a peacemaker for our time.”

Beth Van Duyne

The congresswoman from Texas said the world – which has largely condemned Trump’s proposal – is looking to the US president to deliver “lasting” peace.

“Today’s announcement put Hamas, Iran, and all our enemies on notice — the US will NOT continue the status quo that has empowered terrorists and created a humanitarian disaster,” she said on X on Tuesday.

Rand Paul

The libertarian-leaning Kentucky senator provided some rare Republican criticism of Trump’s remarks, noting that GOP voters wanted a foreign policy that prioritises US interests.

“The pursuit for peace should be that of the Israelis and the Palestinians,” Paul wrote on X.

“I thought we voted for America First. We have no business contemplating yet another occupation to doom our treasure and spill our soldiers blood.”