How To Transport Your Car To The Caribbean

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 2, 2021: So, you’re finally moving to the Caribbean. It’s an exciting time, but it can also be stressful. Moving overseas is no joke, no matter where you’re going. There’s a lot of planning involved, and you have to get the timing just right so everything goes smoothly.

For instance, you must decide what to take with you and what to sell or give away. Next is transporting all that stuff, not to mention your family and vehicles, across an ocean. And overseas car transport is definitely no small feat.

Below are some options on moving your car to the Caribbean, along with tips on how to handle car shipping.

Ship Your Car

Your first option is to ship your car using an auto transport company. Shipping your car is by far the easiest and most convenient way to get your car to the Caribbean. You will book your reservation with a transport company who will then negotiate with the auto carriers and cargo ships to get your car across the sea.

All you do is give the car shipping company your information, book your shipping date, and hand over the keys. Your car will arrive at your new home with no more miles on the odometer than a drive around the block. Here are some good tips for getting the best deal on auto transport:

o Compare Quotes – Compare transport quotes between shipping companies. Beware of anyone who asks for a deposit or offers a flat rate. It’s standard for rates to be variable until you lock in a quote. You can expect to pay half up front and half upon delivery. Check for cash discounts to save before booking your transport service.

o Reserve Early – As soon as you know you’re moving to the Caribbean, you should be looking into car transport companies. You want to reserve your moving date early to get the cheapest rates.

o Choose the Right Transport Option – This is important if you live a considerable distance from seaports. You want to go with closed transport since most Caribbean islands require vehicles to be clean upon arrival. Open transport may be cheaper but it leaves your car exposed to the elements.

Drive Your Car to the Departure Port

You always have the option to drive your vehicle to the departure port or seaport from where it will be shipped across the ocean to the Caribbean islands. You may think that this saves you money, but don’t forget to consider the following additional costs:

o Gas

o Wear and tear

o Food

o Lodging

Plus, you will still have to pay for shipping once you get your vehicle to the port. Unless you live very close to the shipping site, it’s probably better for your vehicle and you to have the car picked up from your home.

Requirements for Transporting Your Car to the Caribbean

Getting your car to the Caribbean is not as simple as booking a shipping date with an auto shipping company. In most cases, you’ll be required to submit documents and pay tariffs and duties.

For instance, if you plan to have your car shipped to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, you may be required to provide a copy of the vehicle title, a copy of your photo ID, and a letter of intent. You may also need to provide the shipping company with an original notarized Power of Attorney so they can have your car cleared by customs on your behalf.

The Bottom Line

The cost of shipping your vehicle is based on several factors, which is why getting a quote and early booking are so important. Here are some of the components to shipping your vehicle to the Caribbean:

o Size of vehicle

o Time of year

o Fuel costs

o Operability of vehicle

o Distance

If you shop around and book early, then you should be able to get the best price for shipping your car to your new Caribbean home.