How A ‘Green Card Play’ Gave This Jamaican Playwright His Real ‘Green Card’ 

News Americas, New York, NY, June 5, 2025: Jamaican-born playwright and actor David Heron is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed romantic comedy, Love and Marriage and New York City, with a special staged reading at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in Queens on Sunday, June 22 at 7 p.m. The event, part of New York City’s Caribbean American Heritage Month festivities, will be preceded by a complimentary Caribbean cuisine reception at 5:30 p.m.

From left to right- Andrew Lawrence, Denise Hunt, David Heron and Maylynne

Walton in the 2003 UK touring production of Love and Marriage and New York City.

(Photo courtesy of Sure Thing Productions.)

Heron, who will produce and direct the one-night-only performance, reflects on the play’s significance in his life: “My ‘green card play’ Love and Marriage and New York City was not only a critical and commercial success but earned me the green card that changed the entire course of my life and career.”

The play, which debuted in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1999, tells the story of two Jamaican couples in Manhattan who marry for green card purposes, only to discover that love complicates their arrangements. After its Jamaican premiere, the production toured South Florida, the UK, and Canada, and had an Off-Broadway run at Brooklyn’s Billie Holiday Theatre in 2005. It was also an official selection of the 2007 National Black Theatre Festival.

David Heron (Photo courtesy of Sure Thing Productions)

Heron emphasizes the play’s continued relevance:

“Over twenty-five years after its world premiere, Love and Marriage and New York City remains as topical as ever, dealing with the immensely critical and complicated subject of immigration. It highlights the allure of the American dream to immigrants everywhere and the extent to which people will go to achieve it—with romantic, dramatic, and comedic consequences.”

The upcoming performance will feature a talented cast, including Denise Hunt as Jessica, Shevrado Oliver as Damian, James Duke Walker as Theo, and Gabrielle C. Archer as Natalie. Hunt returns to the production after portraying Natalie in the 2003 UK tour.

Tickets for the Silver Anniversary Performance are available at loveandmarriagetheplay.eventbrite.com. High school and college students aged 16 and over, as well as theater interns from the New York Tri-State area, can attend for free through Heron’s Sure Thing Productions Free Student Ticket Initiative. For more information, contact 646-533-7021 or eventbrite.com