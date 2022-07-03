Houston Rap Legend ESG Reveals He Has Cancer

ESG reveals he was diagnose with cancer.

In some troubling news, it has been confirmed that Houston rap icon ESG has been diagnosed with cancer. The information was confirmed by a member of his group, Screwed Up Click, who also said he received the diagnosis after he was hospitalized for emergency surgery.

“Our Everyday Street Gangsta is currently in the hospital recovering from emergency surgery. He has been diagnosed with cancer. His social media accounts will be managed by his team during this time,” part of the post read.

It went on further to ask for prayers from his fans as he recovers from his surgery and fights the unexpected diagnosis. The post was made yesterday July 1, and his fans immediately sent prayers up for him.

“OMG PRAYERS FOR YOU OG! Man this shatters my heart! God is with you and the city of Houston is with you!! We love you ESG!” one fan said as another added, “wow this hurts my feelings in a way because he so interactive with all of us social media and in person… Sending deep prayers and thoughts to him and his loved ones and fans like myself.”

ESG, whose real name is Cedric Dormaine Hill, was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, and celebrated his 49th birthday last month on June 3. His stage name ESG stands for Everyday Street Gangsta or Everyday Serving God.

He is most associated with Screwed Up Click and is considered a leading member of the group that put Houston’s “Chopped and Screwed” style of rap music in the 1990s on the map.

He’s released 11 studio albums and has also written for other popular southern artists. His popularity surged in 1994 when he dropped the popular single “Swangin’ & Bangin,” which he also remixed for his breakout album Sailin’ da South.

Prayers up for the veteran, and we hope he makes a full recovery.