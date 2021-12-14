House lawmakers push Biden administration to do more to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Some of the lawmakers, part of a three-day bipartisan delegation, are recommending cutting off Russia from financial markets if it invades Ukraine. Other lawmakers say that in the meantime the administration should focus on deterrence, including messaging that makes clear “a lot of Russian boys will die on day one” and providing Ukraine with a significant enough boost in weapons supplies that the Russians think twice about invading at all.

“I learned that we have an important window in the next few weeks to deter further Russian aggression from happening, everything from a limited incursion to including a full-scale invasion,” Rep. Seth Moulton told CNN, based on his conversations on the ground. “The key thing is that we need to be more focused on preventing Russian action than responding to it.”

The Massachusetts Democrat and other lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee met with US partners in Kiev to assess the situation as Russian troops have built up a massive presence along the Ukrainian border and Russian President Vladimir Putin continued a string of calls to world leaders — speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday following his December 7 call with President Joe Biden — to repeat his demand for guarantees that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will not expand to Ukraine or deploy weapons there.

The White House says Biden told Putin in the video call that the United States is prepared to launch strong economic measures should Russia invade — signaling that these new measures would pack a bigger punch than the sanctions issued in 2014 that failed to stop Russia from occupying Crimea. Biden said he had told the Russian leader the repercussions of an invasion would be like nothing Putin has ever seen before.

