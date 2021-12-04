House by house, this is how the vaccination against Covid will be carried out.

Santo Domingo, DR The provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, and San Cristobal concentrate the most significant number of people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19, revealed yesterday by the Minister of Public Health. Dr. Daniel Rivera informed that the strategy of going house to house will be intensified to reach 5.6% of the population, some 420 thousand people, who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19. People who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus for the country to immunize 70% of its target population. He said that the timely actions of the Government have resulted in a significant drop in the leading indicators of the behavior of the virus in the country, including the lowest lethality compared to other countries. “The wise decisions of the Government […]