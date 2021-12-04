House by house, this is how the vaccination against Covid will be carried out.

The content originally appeared on: Dominican Today

Santo Domingo, DR The provinces of Santo Domingo, Santiago, and San Cristobal concentrate the most significant number of people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19, revealed yesterday by the Minister of Public Health. Dr. Daniel Rivera informed that the strategy of going house to house will be intensified to reach 5.6% of the population, some 420 thousand people, who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19. People who have not yet been vaccinated against the virus for the country to immunize 70% of its target population. He said that the timely actions of the Government have resulted in a significant drop in the leading indicators of the behavior of the virus in the country, including the lowest lethality compared to other countries. “The wise decisions of the Government […]