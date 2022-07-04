Hong Kong said a ‘miracle’ was needed to find more survivors. China just found one

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN)A rescue team from mainland China saved a crew member of a ship that broke in half and sank during Typhoon Chaba in the early hours of Monday morning — just hours after their counterparts in Hong Kong said a “miracle” would be needed to find any more survivors.

Over a dozen peopleremain missing after the Chinese engineering ship Fujing001 — with a crew of 30 — sank some 300 kilometers (185 miles) southwest of Hong Kong on Saturday, as the typhoon lashed southern China with winds of 144km/h (89.5 m/h).

While Hong Kong’s Government Flying Service had pulled three people to safety on Saturday, hopes of any further survivors being found were fading after the service said on Sunday evening that the likelihood of that happening was “very, very slim.”

Yet, just hours later, southern China’s Guangdong Maritime Search and Rescue Center announced it had rescued a fourth crew member — who was described as being in a “normal physical condition.”

Guangdong authorities also said they had found what are believed to be the remains of 12 other crew members and that the identities of the bodies were still being confirmed.

