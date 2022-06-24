Hong Kong officials test positive for Covid, casting doubt over Xi’s potential visit

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN)Two top Hong Kong officials have tested positive for Covid-19, potentially derailing any chance of an official visit from Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover to China.

Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang and director of the Chief Executive’s Office Eric Chan both tested positive through nucleic acid tests and are undergoing isolation, a Hong Kong government statement said on Thursday.

Their infections raised concerns over a potential visit by state leaders for the city’s July 1 celebrations, which include the swearing in of Hong Kong’s new leader and the anniversary of its 1997 handover from British rule.

It also casts doubt on the robustness of the city’s “closed-loop” arrangement, which requires officials to avoid public engagements and enter quarantine ahead of the planned ceremonies.

As China sticks to a byzantine approach of snap lockdowns, mass testing and quarantining to maintain its zero-Covid policy, Chinese officials appear to be taking extra precautions not to catch the virus.

