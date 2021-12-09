Hong Kong democracy activists found guilty over June 4 assembly

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong has traditionally held the world’s largest annual June 4 vigils, as part of wide-ranging freedoms promised when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, but the last two were banned by police, citing coronavirus curbs.

The ruling against media tycoon Jimmy Lai, barrister Chow Hang-tung and former opposition politician Gwyneth Ho is the latest blow to the democracy movement, in which scores of activists have been arrested, jailed or fled since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law.

Lai, Chow and Ho had pleaded not guilty to the charges linked to the gathering on June 4, 2020.

Prosecutors had been “able to prove beyond reasonable doubt” that Lai and Chow had incited others to attend the vigil, District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock wrote in her judgment.

